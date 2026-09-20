Anyone who utilized the likes of Tyler Shough, Jalen Coker and Mike Gesicki as NFL DFS picks in Week 1 were surely rewarded as they all played above their skis. Meanwhile, Drake Maye, Ja'Marr Chase and George Kittle produced dud performances in daily Fantasy football lineups. That creates a dilemma in regard to your Week 2 NFL DFS strategy as you could stick with the hot hand of those who went off in the opener or pivot to those who have a history of putting up big numbers, even if they didn't in Week 1.

A combination of each is also possible, though Chase may be one better left in the Week 2 NFL DFS player pool instead of inserted into lineups. His Bengals face the Texans, who had the league's top defense a year ago, yet Chase is still among the top three most expensive wideouts on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Having the right Week 2 NFL DFS advice is essential during the early part of the season with so many unknowns. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2026 NFL Week 2 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 2 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at $6,200 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. Purdy picked apart the Rams defense in Australia with 205 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air, plus 29 yards on the ground. He now gets to face a severely undertalented Dolphins team which allowed Kirk Cousins to have a throwback game with 3 passing scores of his own in Week 1. Purdy is a steal at these NFL DFS price tags. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes building around Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at $4,800 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. Goedert quietly ranked second in the NFL with 11 touchdowns last season, and then he went out and found the endzone twice in Week 1. He's scored touchdowns in five straight games overall and now gets to face a Titans team which allowed rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq to score in his NFL debut. Tennessee has given up seven touchdowns to tight ends over its last seven games, as Goedert is a must start. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 2 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.