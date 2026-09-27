International games usually get standalone status, but that's not the case with Cowboys vs. Ravens from Brazil on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Thus, your Week 3 NFL DFS strategy can include the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry within your main slate NFL DFS picks. The contest has the highest total (52.5) of the week, making it attractive within NFL daily Fantasy. But even the game with the lowest O/U of Giants vs. Titans (40.5) could provide value for daily Fantasy lineups.

Jameis Winston is expected to start in place of Jaxson Dart (knee), which means lots of Cam Skattebo should be anticipated. Cam Ward is coming off his second most Fantasy points in a game in his pro career, while there was even a Calvin Ridley sighting for Tennessee last Sunday. Pairing low-cost options like this from the Week 3 NFL DFS player pool would then allow you to roster the pricier star players. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2026 NFL Week 3 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 3 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Saints quarterback Tyler Shough at $5,400 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. The second-year signal caller leads the NFL with 662 passing yards while also adding Fantasy value with his legs, rushing for 31 yards and a score. This is simply a continuation from last year when Shough ranked fourth in positional Fantasy points from Weeks 13 to 18. Shough should find success both through the air and on the ground versus Vegas on Sunday, with the Raiders already allowing a rushing score to a quarterback. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes building around Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman at $4,700 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel. With injuries to Baltimore's receiving core in Week 2, Bateman posted a 7-88-1 stat line. While Zay Flowers (hamstring) could return for Sunday's game versus Dallas, fellow wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is on IR, as Bateman should remain an every down player. The Cowboys allowed the most Fantasy points to wideouts in 2025, gave up a pair of touchdowns to the position in Week 2, and they lost two starting DBs for multiple weeks last Sunday as well. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 3 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.