The Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET on 'Thursday Night Football.' It's Green Bay's first home game of the year as those partaking in NFL DFS contests might heavily lean towards the Pack with their NFL DFS picks. Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft are all proven commodities, while that phrase also describes Atlanta's Bijan Robinson. He's been the only consistent offensive player for Atlanta amid quarterback injuries affecting its passing game.

Michael Penix Jr.'s return under center could impact NFL DFS lineup, however, potentially opening up the NFL DFS player pool a bit more and boosting the values of Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Before making Falcons vs. Packers DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Falcons

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Packers on 'TNF' is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Last week, Robinson surpassed the 4,000 rushing yards mark, making him the third-youngest player in NFL history with 4,000 rushing yards and 200 receptions. That shows the three-down ability of Robinson, who ranks fifth this season in both touches (48) and scrimmage yards (254). The Packers have given up three touchdowns to running backs this season, so Robinson is a must-start for TNF DFS lineups.

McClure is also building lineups around Packers receiver Matthew Golden, who has 10 catches for 153 yards so far and is in line for even more opportunities with Jayden Reed (back) sidelined. Golden has at least 58 receiving yards in both games this season, already matching the number of games he hit that threshold from all of last season. Without Josh Jacobs, the Packers are struggling immensely on the ground, ranking dead last in rushing yards, as they should heavily lean on the pass on Thursday. Atlanta allowed three different wideouts to have at least 64 yards last week as Golden is an economical option for daily Fantasy lineups. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Thursday Night Football' DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Thursday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Falcons vs. Packers, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.