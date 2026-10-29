When the Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers at 8:15 p.m. ET on 'Thursday Night Football' to kick off Week 8, NFL DFS lineups figure to heavily feature the respective passing games. However, neither Jordan Love nor Bryce Young threw a touchdown when these teams met a year ago. So even with top pass catchers like Christian Watson, Tetairoa McMillan, Tucker Kraft and Matthew Golden (questionable, shoulder, foot) available as 'TNF' DFS picks, one shouldn't overlook the respective running games.

Josh Jacobs made his return on Sunday and rewarded those who used him as one of their daily Fantasy football picks as he had 91 scrimmage yards and a score. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard has six touchdowns across six games for Carolina. Backup RBs MarShawn Lloyd and Trevor Etienne each had eight touches last week, so how should you balance the respective ground games with your 'Thursday Night Football' DFS strategy? Before making any Panthers vs. Packers NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Panthers on 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Panthers vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Thursday Night Football' is Green Bay quarterback Love, who has an over/under of 262.5 passing yards. The 28-year-old has multiple touchdowns in every game this season, and his 279.7 passing yards per game rank sixth in the league. Love also has a knack of putting on a show in these standalone Thursday games, with a 14:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last six Thursday games. Carolina brings the No. 27 scoring defense into 'TNF', and Green Bay has the No. 32 rushing offense, so look for the Pack to lean on Love's arm to move the ball.

McClure's also building around Carolina wideout Jalen Coker, who is averaging 77.5 receiving yards in the four games he's started and finished this season, scoring two touchdowns as well. The 6-foot-3 receiver has also emerged as a redzone option for Young, as Coker has as many catches inside the 20-yard-line as McMillan and Darren Waller combined. Green Bay allows the third-most receptions per game (14.0) to wide receivers and has seen five different wideouts go for at least 70 yards or a touchdown over the last two games alone. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Thursday Night Football' DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'TNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Thursday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.