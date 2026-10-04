Two teams in the top five in scoring, and in the bottom six in points allowed, will meet in Week 4 of 'Sunday Night Football' as the Detroit Lions visit the Carolina Panthers. Given those rankings, NFL DFS lineups should be stacked for this contest, which features the likes of Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan. With each team's defensive struggles -- and with Jalen Coker (quad) out -- even undervalued options from the NFL DFS player pool could come up huge as daily Fantasy football picks.

With a league-leading six touchdowns, Gibbs won't come cheaply for 'Sunday Night Football' DFS contests. So, which low-cost options could you pair alongside him in Panthers vs. Lions? Could Jameson Williams or Isaac TeSlaa have a breakout game as TNF DFS picks with Carolina placing its two starting cornerbacks on IR this week? Before making Lions vs. Panthers DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Sunday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Lions vs. Panthers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Panthers vs. Lions is Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The fourth-year back has a league high of 83 touches, putting him on pace for 470, which would be the second-most in NFL history. Gibbs is making the most of his usage, leading the league in touchdowns (6), ranking second in scrimmage yards (463) and even placing 10th in receptions (18). All of that came before he gets to match up with Carolina's league-worst run defense, as it allows both the most rushing yards per game and the highest yards per carry.

McClure is also building around Panthers tight end Darren Waller, who has a pair of scores this season and has eight touchdowns over his last 12 games dating back to last year. The veteran now gets to face the league's worst defense at covering tight ends. The Lions have given up multiple touchdowns to tight ends in every game this season, in addition to allowing a staggering 117 receiving yards per game to TEs in 2026. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 4 NFL DFS Sunday Night Football lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'SNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.