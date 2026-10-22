The Week 7 NFL schedule begins with 'Thursday Night Football' as the New England Patriots visit the Chicago Bears (-3, 50.5) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both squads are 4-2 and have playmaking quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Caleb Williams that will be sought after with NFL DFS picks and TNF DFS lineups. A.J. Brown, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland are among the top receiving options, while each squad utilizes a stable of running backs. That could make choosing which ones to pluck from the NFL DFS player pool a bit tough with the uncertainty of how many touches each back will get.

D'Andre Swift may be the safest option but any winning daily Fantasy football strategy takes into account how much it costs to roster a player. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson seemed to have a timeshare at the position for New England until Corey Kiner led the team with 57 rushing yards last Sunday. Kyle Monangai (toe) being out helps clear up Chicago's backfield a bit. Before making Bears vs. Patriots DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bears vs. Patriots on 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 'Thursday Night Football'

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Bears on 'TNF' is New England quarterback Drake Maye. The NFL MVP runner-up has clearly broken out of his early-season slump as Maye has 11 total touchdowns over his last three games. He leads the position in Fantasy points during this stretch and is coming off a 3-touchdown game against the Jets' No. 4 pass defense, ahead of facing Chicago's No. 14 pass defense. Over the last two weeks, the Bears have allowed 5 passing touchdowns with 0 interceptions, and they even gave up 3 two-point conversions to QBs over this span.

McClure's also building around Chicago wideout Luther Burden, who is coming off a career-high-tying 8 receptions on Sunday, while his 95 yards was his third most. Burden has emerged as Chicago's No. 1 receiving option and ahead of former first-round pick Odunze. Burden tops the Bears in targets (43), receptions (31) and yards (361), while he has twice as many redzone targets (8) as Odunze. The Patriots have allowed eight different wideouts to have 40-plus yards over the last four games, and they've allowed five touchdowns to wide receivers over this stretch. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Bears vs. Patriots DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'TNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Bears, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.