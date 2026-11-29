The Week 12 'Sunday Night Football' contest is a flexed matchup that will see the Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 p.m. ET. Second-year backs like Ashton Jeanty and Quinshon Judkins are among top options in the NFL DFS player pool, while there's a trio of intriguing rookies in Fernando Mendoza, Denzel Boston (questionable, quad) and KC Concepcion. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson's resurgence grants him consideration for your SNF DFS strategy, especially with Vegas bottom-3 in both scoring defense and total defense.

Raiders tight end, Brock Bowers (ankle), is shaping up as a game-time decision which may cause you to go deeper down the Vegas depth chart to find daily Fantasy picks. Tre Tucker has more receiving yards than all other Raiders wideouts combined, but Jack Bech could be an NFL DFS sleeper. He's coming off an 8-88-1 stat line and has developed a nice rapport with Mendoza. Undervalued Browns could include Jerry Jeudy, Dylan Sampson and a Cleveland defense which has six sacks and three takeaways over the last tow games. Before making any Browns vs. Raiders DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Browns vs. Raiders on 'Sunday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Browns

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Raiders on 'SNF' is Vegas running back Ashton Jeanty. He's coming off one of the best games of his young career with 79 rushing yards, 90 receiving yards and 1 touchdown last week versus Denver's stout defense. The 169 scrimmage yards are his second most as a pro, and he also has past success versus Cleveland. Last year, Jeanty had 108 total yards and a score against the Browns, who have been Fantasy friendly to running backs this year as well. Just five teams allow more rushing yards per game to RBs than the 110.4 the Browns give up.

McClure's also building around Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin, who's been on a roll over the last four weeks. Fannin's averaged 6.3 catches for 94.5 yards over this stretch with 1 touchdown scored, ranking fourth among tight ends in Fantasy points. Over the course of the season, Fannin leads Cleveland in receptions (44), receiving yards (544) and receiving touchdowns (4). Now he gets to face Vegas' defense which has allowed the most points this season and has given up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Browns vs. Raiders

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'SNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.