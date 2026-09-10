In recent years, daily Fantasy football managers have been able to make NFL DFS picks for games in the U.K., Brazil, Germany and Mexico, among other locations. And now, you can add Australia to that list as the Rams and 49ers face off on Thursday in Melbourne. While the NFL DFS player pool doesn't feature any actual Aussies, it does have the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Brock Purdy.

While you can't insert Myles Garrett, individually, into daily Fantasy football lineups, you could roster the Rams' star-studded defense, even though it will lack Aaron Donald, who didn't make the trip to Melbourne. Who will put on a show down under and be someone you should target for 49ers vs. Rams DFS? Before making Rams vs. 49ers DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 49ers vs. Rams DFS slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. 49ers

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Rams vs. 49ers is 49ers QB Brock Purdy. He missed both games versus L.A. last season, but Mac Jones had over 300 passing yards in each with 5 total passing TDs. Yes, the Rams upgraded their defense this offseason, but Purdy is also an upgrade over Jones. Purdy quietly ranked second in QBR last season, and he won't be opposed to scrambling versus Los Angeles' ferocious pass rush. Purdy averaged 27.5 rushing yards over his final six games of 2025, which is more than what Lamar Jackson (26.8) averaged over the entire season. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Purdy with running back Christian McCaffrey, who has at least 96 scrimmage yards in all six of his career games versus Los Angeles. He's averaged 147.7 total yards across these contests, and the Rams were especially vulnerable to pass catching backs last year. Just four teams gave up more receptions or more receiving yards to opposing running backs than the Rams a year ago, as their weakness is McCaffrey's strength. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 49ers vs. Rams NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2026 NFL Australia Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. 49ers, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.