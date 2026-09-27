A pair of teams who were in last year's conference title games will meet on 'Sunday Night Football' as the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams. When looking for NFL DFS picks, many may lean towards the Rams' star-studded offense featuring Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Davante Adams. But Denver's receiving duo of Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle -- who each have three 1,000-yard seasons -- looms as an enticing NFL DFS stack for SNF DFS lineups.

Speaking of 1,000-yard seasons, Williams has three straight as he usually rewards whomever slots him into daily Fantasy football lineups. As for Denver's backfield, both Jonah Coleman and RJ Harvey are banged up, so is any Broncos back worth utilizing within your Sunday Night Football DFS picks? Before making Broncos vs. Rams DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Sunday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Broncos on 'SNF' is Denver wideout Jaylen Waddle. After nearly being shut out in the season opener, Waddle exploded in his second game as a Bronco with 8 catches for 138 yards. Waddle had both more catches and targets (10) than all other Denver wideouts combined as it's clear the team made a concerted effort to get him involved. That should be the case again on 'SNF', considering the vulnerability of the Rams defense versus the pass as all three of Los Angeles' touchdowns allowed in 2026 have come to wide receivers.

He's also building around Rams receiver Davante Adams, who is coming off an epic 'MNF' performance with 8 grabs for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns. While that outing came with Puka Nacua sidelined, Adams did lead the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions a year ago, even with Nacua leading the league in receptions. Denver hasn't found a way to slow down Adams over previous games versus his teams, as the wideout's averaged 88.5 yards over his last three contests versus the Broncos, with three total touchdowns. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 3 'Sunday Night Football' NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers in Rams vs. Broncos. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.