The first-ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve game is also the first chance to enter NFL DFS contests for Week 12. The Green Bay Packers will visit the Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 43.5) on Wednesday with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff as the likes of Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Matthew Golden will populate daily Fantasy football lineups. Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is expected to miss this game. But any successful NFL DFS strategy goes beyond the big names as one could find value deeper down the Packers vs. Rams DFS player pool.

The likes of J. Michael Sturdivant, Xavier Smith, David Allen and Tyler Higbee all found the end zone in their last games for their respective teams. The Rams, who have Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald available, have given up 13 points or fewer in three straight games, so that side of the ball shouldn't be overlooked when searching for NFL DFS picks. Before making any Rams vs. Packers DFS picks for Wednesday on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Rams on Thanksgiving Eve and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Rams is Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love. With 2,838 passing yards, Love ranks second in the league while ranking eighth in passing touchdowns (20). Love has multiple passing touchdowns in all five road games this year, including four total touchdowns in his last away contest in Week 9. He also had two passing scores in his last game versus the Rams, and given Los Angeles' defensive strengths, another big night could be in store for Love. No team has allowed fewer rushing TDs than L.A., so look for Green Bay to heavily lean on Love's right arm, especially with running back Josh Jacobs (finger) questionable.

McClure's also building around Los Angeles running back Blake Corum, who is riding a six-game touchdown streak. Corum's received double-digit touches in each of the last five of those games, including a career high of 20 in his most recent contest. The former Michigan star made the most of those opportunities with 119 scrimmage yards -- the second most of his career -- and his scoring prowess should be on full display on Wednesday. Just three teams have allowed more touchdowns to running backs than Green Bay, including giving up four TDs to RBs over the last three weeks. Also, the L.A. backfield is becoming more of a timeshare as starter, Kyren Williams, has failed to out-touch Corum in two of the last four games. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Thanksgiving Eve NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Wednesday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Packers, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.