A cross-country AFC matchup wraps up the Week 10 NFL schedule as the Baltimore Ravens (-4.5, 39.5) host the Los Angeles Chargers on 'Monday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET. It's been a nightmare season for the Chargers, who enter this game winless thanks in large part of struggles from quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense. Additionally, receiver Ladd McConkey (back) will miss this game. Baltimore has faced plenty of adversity as well as it turns to newly-acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett after losing Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (toe) to injuries. Brissett has an over/under of 209.5 passing yards for his debut.

How should you formulate NFL DFS lineups for this matchup that has plenty of question marks on offense? Before making any Chargers vs. Ravens DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Ravens vs. Chargers on 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Chargers is Baltimore running back Derrick Henry, who has an over/under of 77.5 rushing yards. In a game largely void of big names from a daily Fantasy standpoint, Henry stands out as a must-roster option for an offense that will likely lean on the running game with a new quarterback under center. His numbers have dipped a bit this year, but he's still put together a respectable 175-689-8 rushing line despite all the issues at quarterback. With Baltimore favored and temperatures in the 30s, this is the type of setting that Henry is built for.

McClure's also building around Los Angeles running back Keaton Mitchell, who does not carry an injury designation despite being limited earlier in the week with a hip injury. The former Ravens running back has been the top pass catcher among Los Angeles running backs this year. That's a potential x-factor, especially if the underdog Chargers are playing from behind, so McClure is including him in his lineups as a bit of a contrarian play on this slate. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Ravens vs. Chargers DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'Monday Night Football.' This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.