Two of the top five rushing offenses will meet in Week 5 of 'Sunday Night Football' as the Atlanta Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET. With clear success on the ground, daily Fantasy football owners will flock towards Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson and even Brian Robinson Jr. with NFL DFS picks. However, one can still find value in the passing games when filling out NFL DFS lineups, even with Lamar Jackson (ankle) out. Zay Flowers and Drake London each rank in the top eight in receiving yards and are among the best pass catchers for SNF DFS contests.

The tight ends in Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts have underperformed thus far but shouldn't be overlooked with your NFL DFS strategy. Their price tags have dropped with their production down, but that could simply make them low-cost but potentially high-reward options for Ravens vs. Falcons DFS contests. Before making any 'Sunday Night Football' NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Ravens vs. Falcons on 'SNF' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5, Ravens-Falcons

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Ravens on 'SNF' is Baltimore running back Derrick Henry. The 32-year-old leads the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns since 2024, and he entered Week 5 ranked fourth in the league in rushing yards this season. Henry has averaged 156.7 rushing yards per game with six rushing touchdowns across his last three primetime games. He also has gone over 100 rushing yards in both of his career games against Atlanta.

McClure's also building around Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who has 14 grabs for 290 yards over his last two games, each of which also came in primetime. It's no coincidence that London's production has taken off since Michael Penix Jr. got back into the lineup, as their rapport is unmistakable. Over the last eight games the two have played together, London's averaged 7.3 catches for 117.6 yards, with six total touchdowns. London should go off versus a Ravens defense which allows the third most receptions per game (14.8) to wide receivers in 2026. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 5 NFL DFS 'Sunday Night Football' lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday night, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.