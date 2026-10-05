The final chance to set NFL DFS lineups in Week 4 comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the New Orleans Saints (-1.5, 47.5) host the Atlanta Falcons in a battle of 1-2 NFC South teams at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Saints have some defensive injury concerns, which could open up opportunities for Falcons such as Bijan Robinson and Drake London as Atlanta has found some new offensive life after the return of Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.

The Saints have been clicking offensively thus far, scoring at least 24 points in all three games as second-year quarterback Tyler Shough and Chris Olave have formed one of the best connections in the NFL this season. Who are the best values for NFL DFS lineups for this single-game slate? Before making Saints vs. Falcons DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Falcons

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Falcons on 'MNF' is Saints receiver Chris Olave. He's the clear focal point of this passing attack as he's been targeted at least 10 times in each game. On the season, he has 27 receptions for 375 yards and a score. The Falcons are without star cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin), likely opening up more space for Olave to have another big game.

He's also building around Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who should be able to get going against a New Orleans defense that struggled to defend his position this year. He was a big part of the game plan against the Saints last year as the Falcons targeted him 14 times for eight catches and 83 yards over the course of two games. The Saints are also missing a few key defenders, including defensive leader Kaden Elliss (calf). See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 4 NFL DFS 'Monday Night Football' lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'MNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.