The Week 8 NFL schedule concludes with a matchup of NFC contenders as the Seattle Seahawks (-3, 46.5) host the Chicago Bears on 'Monday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET. It's a strength vs. strength type of matchup as the Seahawks lead the NFL in total defense, while Chicago is third in total offense. Notable names to consider building NFL DFS lineups around include Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Colston Loveland and D'Andre Swift.

Who are the top NFL DFS picks for this single-game slate, and which daily Fantasy sleepers can give your roster an edge in GPPs and cash games? Before making any Bears vs. Seahawks picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bears vs. Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Seahawks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams, who has an over/under of 227.5 passing yards. There's inherent risk using a quarterback against Seattle this year given how tenacious the Seahawks have been against opposing offenses. Williams is on an absolute roll, however, since returning from a hamstring injury. He's cleared 300 yards of passing in both games, including completing an astounding 83% of his attempts against the Falcons in Week 6.

McClure's also building around Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He's a must-roster in the single-game setting because his target share is around 36% in this offense. He leads the NFL in receiving yards (867) and receiving touchdowns (8). The Bears are more of a neutral matchup, giving up the 16th most Fantasy points to opposing WRs, but 'JSN' is the caliber player that needs to be built around regardless of matchup and cost. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Monday Night Football' NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Monday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday night, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.