The Week 6 NFL schedule kicks off on 'Thursday Night Football' as the Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos. While NFL DFS lineups could certainly feature their top-flight defenses, there is also offensive firepower to consider as TNF DFS picks. The Seattle tandem of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plus the Denver duo of Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton loom as intriguing NFL DFS stacks. One may also find a sleeper DFS pick in Seattle's injury-ravaged backfield.

Third-string running back Emanuel Wilson has at least 72 yards and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks, certainly rewarding whomever slotted him into their daily Fantasy football lineups. He could be an option to target from the 'Thursday Night Football' DFS player pool after Denver allowed 155 rushing yards on Sunday to the Chargers. Before making Broncos vs. Seahawks DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Seahawks on 'TNF' is Seattle wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has simply picked up in 2026 where he left off in 2025. Over his 22 regular season games since the start of last season, Smith-Njigba has had at least 72 yards or a touchdown in 21 of them. He leads the NFL this season with 583 receiving yards and with 7 receiving touchdowns and should exploit a Denver defense which has slipped in ranking 22nd in yards allowed this year compared to second last year.

He's also building around Denver receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has put up respectable numbers since a quiet Week 1. The former Dolphins wideout has averaged 56.3 total yards, with one touchdown scored, over his last four games. Seattle gave up a pair of passing touchdowns last week to San Francisco, with Mike Evans also posting 7 receptions for 113 yards. Through the air is where Denver will look to attack the Seahawks as of the latter's 10 touchdowns allowed on defense, eight have come via the pass. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 6 NFL DFS 'Thursday Night Football' lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'TNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.