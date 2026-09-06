Many of the names that were in NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 60 will also be used as daily Fantasy football picks for the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game. Both contests feature the same teams as Patriots vs. Seahawks will begin the season on Wednesday, Sep. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson are among the players ready to run it back, but there's also a new cast of characters in the Kickoff Game NFL DFS player pool.

A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Jadarian Price are among those newcomers looking to make instant impacts with their new squads. One also shouldn't overlook undervalued options when constructing an NFL DFS strategy, such as Tory Horton or Mack Hollins as they can be the difference between winning and losing. Before making Seahawks vs. Patriots DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Patriots vs. Seahawks DFS slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Patriots wideout A.J. Brown. The three-time Pro Bowler knows how to make a first impression with a new team as he had 155 yards in his Eagles debut and 100 yards in his first game with the Titans. While Seattle did have the No. 1 scoring defense last year, it was susceptible to opposing wideouts finding the endzone as just five teams allowed more touchdowns to wide receivers. The Patriots didn't trade a first rounder for Brown to utilize him as a decoy, so you can comfortably slot a player who's had four straight 1,000-yard seasons into NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

McClure is also rostering Seahawks running back Jadarian Price. Kenneth Walker III piled up 161 total yards en route to winning Super Bowl MVP versus New England last year, and Price should assume most of Walker's touches with him now in Kansas City. Additionally, the person Price would normally be competing for touches with, Zach Charbonnet, is out after tearing his ACL in January. Price was a first round pick in this year's draft after piling up over 1,400 rushing yards with 20 total touchdowns over his last two years at Notre Dame and should exploit a Pats defense which allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to running backs in 2025. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Patriots vs. Seahawks NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Seahawks vs. Patriots, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.