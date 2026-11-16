A pair of AFC North rivals will collide in Week 10 of 'Sunday Night Football' as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is highlighted by four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers, and one of this year's MVP contenders in Joe Burrow. Their top targets for use in TNF DFS lineups include Ja'Marr Chase, D.K. Metcalf and Tee Higgins, while Jaylen Warren has emerged as one of the league's most productive running backs. But you should consider more than just the big names with NFL DFS picks, considering how the Week 3 matchup went.

In that game, six touchdowns were scored, and they came from six different players. Could Mike Gesicki find the endzone again as he did in that contest? The kickers also combined for 21 points in that earlier matchup as no position should be overlooked when it comes to 'Thursday Night Football' DFS. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermith (illness) is active after being listed as questionable. Before making any Bengals vs. Steelers DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bengals vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Steelers is Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Entering Week 10, Burrow topped the league in passing touchdowns, passing yards per game and passer rating as an MVP favorite. He has an unreal 18 total touchdowns over his last four games, with at least four TDs in each of those. Burrow cracked the code of the Steelers defense in Week 3 with a trio of passing scores, as every other quarterback Pittsburgh has faced has combined for just four passing touchdowns.

McClure's also building around Pittsburgh wideout Germie Bernard as the rookie out of Alabama has emerged as of late, averaging 6.3 catches for 56 yards over his last four games. He's arguably become Rodgers' top target as Metcalf hasn't had more catches than Bernard in any of these four outings. All but one of the passing TDs that Cincinnati has allowed have been to wideouts, as just eight teams have allowed more touchdowns to wide receivers than the Bengals. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Bengals vs. Steelers DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for SNF, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.