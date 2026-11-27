The fourth edition of the NFL Black Friday Game will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Denver Broncos at 3 p.m. ET. Both teams are known more for their defenses, but that doesn't mean NFL DFS lineups will be devoid of high-value offensive players. Jaylen Warren, Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle are some of the biggest names in the Black Friday. The NFL DFS players pool saw a big shift this week, however, after Aaron Rodgers was benched and then waived by the Steelers, leaving Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

Potential sleeper picks for Broncos vs. Steelers DFS include Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant of Denver, as well as Darnell Washington and Rico Dowdle of Pittsburgh. One also can't overlook Steelers wideout Max Hurleman, who had a 6-61-1 stat line in his pro debut last week and is among the least expensive options for NFL daily Fantasy. Before making any 2026 Black Friday game NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Broncos on Black Friday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Broncos is Denver running back Jonah Coleman. The rookie has established himself as Denver's RB1 and is coming off 129 total yards and 3 touchdowns on Sunday. That made Coleman the top Fantasy producer among RBs in Week 11, and it was the third straight game he found the end zone. Pittsburgh's allowed 4 TDs to RBs over the last two weeks alone, and Coleman should also find success in the passing game on Friday. He's had 4 receptions in three straight games, and Pittsburgh's allowed both the second-most receptions and receiving yards to opposing running backs in 2026.

McClure's also building around Pittsburgh wideout Germie Bernard, who drew a team-high of 10 targets last Sunday, producing 6 grabs for 40 yards. The rookie out of Alabama tops Pittsburgh with 38 receptions, despite drawing 19 fewer targets than D.K. Metcalf. Bernard's averaged 5.2 receptions for 44 yards since being inserted into the starting lineup six games ago. Also, the Broncos have allowed eight different wide receivers to have 50-plus yards over the last five weeks, also giving up TDs to WRs in three straight games. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Black Friday game NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Friday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Friday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.