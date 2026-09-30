Aaron Rodgers will make his final 'Thursday Night Football' appearance in Week 4 as his Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns. With him retiring at season's end, this is the last time Rodgers will be in the TNF DFS player pool, which is a bit shallow considering both squads' offensive struggles. With an over/under of 38.5 points in this game, you could lean heavily towards kickers and defenses with your NFL DFS picks, which may be a daily Fantasy football strategy worth pursuing as they won't do too much damage to your NFL DFS salary cap and allow for splurging elsewhere.

Otherwise, the likes of Jaylen Warren, D.K. Metcalf, Deshaun Watson and Quinshon Judkins are among the biggest names outside of Rodgers. Before making Browns vs. Steelers DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Browns

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Steelers on 'TNF' is Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. He ranks 10th at the position in Fantasy points and is coming off back-to-back games with two touchdown passes and zero turnovers. The 31-year-old still has mobility as his 105 rushing yards are fourth most among quarterbacks, and Pittsburgh's pass defense was shredded last week versus the Bengals. The Steelers allowed three passing TDs and 282 yards to Joe Burrow, as Pittsburgh has allowed more passing yards in every successive game in 2026.

McClure is also building lineups around Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who is coming off 176 scrimmage yards last week against Cincinnati, which is a new career high for the fifth-year player. It was a banner day across the board as Warren had his second most touches (20), third most rushing yards (127) and fourth most receiving yards (49). He should experience continued success against the Browns, who have allowed every starting running back to rack up at least 88 scrimmage yards, and just eight teams are giving up more rushing yards to RBs (106 per game) than Cleveland. Warren could be in line for even more work with Rico Dowdle (toe) looking very iffy for this matchup after missing practice on Monday and Tuesday. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Thursday Night Football' DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Thursday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Browns, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.