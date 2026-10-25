The Week 7 NFL schedule continues on Sunday with the NFL DFS main slate being comprised of the 10 afternoon games that begin between 1 and 4:25 p.m. ET. Byes and the early international game make this a slightly smaller slate, and offense could be a little bit tougher to come by across the board. Four games have an over/under of 42.5 or lower, while there's just one game -- Packers vs. Lions -- with an over/under higher than 50.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Brock Bowers and Brock Purdy are some of the highest-priced options in the NFL DFS player pool. Should you build around them, or are there better values for NFL DFS lineups? Rams wideout Puka Nacua (calf) is questionable to play, while Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out. Before making Week 7 NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 7 NFL DFS main slate for Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday, Week 7

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday main slate is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,700 on FanDuel and $7,600 at DraftKings. McClure views him as an elite option this week even though he's just the fourth-most expensive running back on FanDuel and the fifth on DraftKings. San Francisco is low on offensive options right now with Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) both ruled out. He faces the Falcons, who have given up the fifth-most receptions to opposing backs this year.

He's also building around Jets running back Braelon Allen ($6,300 on FanDuel, $5,900 on DraftKings) as he could see an expanded roll with Breece Hall (quad) listed as questionable. The Jets face the Dolphins, who have given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. The Jets are also 4.5-point favorites, so the game script very well could work in Allen's favor as a power back who could help run the clock late. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 7 Sunday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.