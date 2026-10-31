The Week 8 Sunday NFL DFS main slate is approaching, and it brings 11 games this week as the afternoon schedule is a bit heavier thanks to no international games. Two games stand above the rest in terms of projected points, as Cowboys vs. Cardinals and Bills vs. Ravens both have an over/under of 54.5. NFL DFS lineups will likely need some exposure to those matchups and star players such as Dak Prescott, Trey McBride, Derrick Henry, Josh Allen and a returning Lamar Jackson.

Who are the sleeper NFL DFS picks in those games, and which options in the rest of the NFL DFS player pool can provide value at an affordable price? The likes of Jaylen Waddle (chest), Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and Breece Hall (quadriceps) are all listed as questionable, so you'll want to monitor their statuses before utilizing them in daily Fantasy lineups. Before making any Week 8 NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 8 NFL DFS main slate for Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday, Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday main slate is Bengals running back Chase Brown at $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings. Browns' numbers have dipped in recent weeks as he's failed to top 40 yards on the ground in the past three games. He remains a frequently-targeted back in the passing game however with 20 targets over the past three weeks. He gets a favorable matchup against the Titans in Week 8, a team that ranks 21st in giving up Fantasy points to opposing backs. The Bengals are favored by double digits as well, giving Brown more upside late in the game.

He's also building around Ravens tight end Mark Andrews ($5,200 on FanDuel, $3,400 on DraftKings), who could get a big boost if Lamar Jackson returns. Jackson is trending towards a return from a three-week absence due to an ankle injury, according to multiple reports. Andrews is one of the more affordable tight ends in the NFL player pool as well, and he's a great way to get exposure to the potentially high-scoring Bills vs. Ravens matchup. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 8 NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.