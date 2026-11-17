NFL Week 11 kicks off with an NFC South battle on 'Thursday Night Football' as the Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans (-12.5, 44.5) at 8:15 p.m. ET. The large spread indicates that NFL DFS lineups may heavily lean towards Texans like C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz. But Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Warren remain some of the best at their positions for Indy and will surely be sought after for TNF DFS lineups. Both teams, however, have questions regarding specific position groups in Houston's injury-ravaged running backs and Indy's trade-gutted wide receivers.

As a result, you may have to dig deep into 'Thursday Night Football' DFS player pool to fill out your lineups. The likes of Emari Demercado, Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin are suddenly on the radar as daily Fantasy football picks. Meanwhile, players such as Tank Dell, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Daniel Jones loom as potential NFL DFS sleepers. Before making any Colts vs. Texans DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Texans vs. Colts on 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Colts vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Thursday Night Football' is Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is on pace for the best season of his four-year career. Stroud ranks sixth in passing yards, seventh in passing touchdowns and has the NFL's lowest interception rate. He has 17 total touchdowns versus just three turnovers over his last six games and ranks as the QB5 over this span. Indy had the luxury of facing a QB making his NFL debut in Kyle McCord last week, but prior to that, the Colts allowed 545 passing yards and 5 touchdowns to QBs over their prior two games combined.

McClure's also building around Indy running back Seth McGowan, who's emerged from simply being a Jonathan Taylor handcuff to someone worthy as a standalone Fantasy option. McGowan has touchdowns in back-to-back games, averaging 61 rushing yards over this stretch. He should build off this run against a Houston defense which is a shell of its former self as it ranks 18th in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed this year, after being top-2 in both categories last year. Also six of the last eight touchdowns the Texans have given up have been via the ground. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Thursday Night Football' DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'TNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Thursday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.