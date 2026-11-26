The 2026 Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS slate is loaded with players well versed with performing on Turkey Day. The likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have been fixtures within Thanksgiving NFL DFS lineups for years. Meanwhile, others like Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, James Cook and Saquon Barkley are making their first or second appearances on this holiday stage and may look to put on a show. The three NFL on Thanksgiving Day games which make up the daily Fantasy player pool are Lions vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET), Eagles vs. Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET) and Bills vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET).

The Bears vs. Lions matchup has the highest total (55.5) of all of Week 12, so that contest could be the focus of your Thanksgiving NFL DFS strategy. Meanwhile, six different Cowboys just scored on Sunday, and Dallas is facing the one team in action on Thursday that doesn't have much to play for. Thus, there's much to consider for NFL daily Fantasy. Before making any Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the three-game NFL slate on Thanksgiving Day and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day is Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen ($7,000 on DraftKings, $9,300 on FanDuel). Across three prior Thanksgiving games, Allen's accounted for 9 total touchdowns, with seven coming via the air and two on the ground. Those dual-threat abilities are on display again this year, as Allen is second in positional Fantasy points, in addition to being second in the entire league with 11 rushing scores. Over Allen's last four games versus Kansas City, he's averaged 239.5 passing yards, 46.3 rushing yards, with both 5 passing TDs and 5 rushing TDs.

McClure's also building around Chicago tight end Colston Loveland ($5,000 on DraftKings, $5,900 on FanDuel), who has at least 54 yards or a touchdown in five straight games. Loveland gets to face a Lions defense which has been torched by tight ends in every regard. Detroit's given up the most receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and Fantasy points to the tight end position in 2026. Also, as a rookie last year, Loveland posted a 10-91-1 stat line versus Detroit, with the 10 grabs being a career high. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Thanksgiving. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.