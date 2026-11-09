A potential Super Bowl preview wraps up the Week 9 NFL schedule as the Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET on 'Monday Night Football.' Both teams are 6-1, but they've gotten there in different ways. Minnesota has arguably the league's top defense, while Buffalo leads the NFL in both scoring and total offense. The Vikings will be without quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring), making Carson Wentz the starter.

NFL DFS lineups will likely be built around the Bills in many cases, but Buffalo has been vulnerable defensively, opening the door for some potentially undervalued Vikings as well. What's the best NFL DFS strategy for this single-game slate? Before making any Vikings vs. Bills DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Vikings

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. Allen is one of the NFL's premier dual-threat quarterbacks who can pile up Fantasy production through the air and on the ground. A tough matchup against a blitz-heavy Minnesota defense might keep him out of some NFL DFS lineups, but McClure is banking on him still producing. Tough defenses can force quarterbacks to run, and Minnesota's reliance on the blitz could also open up the opportunity for some big plays.

McClure's also building around Minnesota running back Jordan Mason. Aaron Jones has the better season-long numbers in Minnesota's backfield, but Mason might be in the process of becoming RB1. Mason took more carries than Jones over the past two weeks (23 vs. 13), and the Bills haven't defended the run particular well in recent weeks. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Vikings vs. Bills DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'MNF.' This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football,' and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.