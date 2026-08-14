NFL DFS: Week 1 NFL preseason daily fantasy football picks, Friday lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel

Seven NFL preseason games are in the books, with seven more set for Saturday, but Friday's three-game slate shouldn't be overlooked with NFL DFS contests. It features the Broncos vs. Falcons, Buccaneers vs. Jets and Dolphins vs. Commanders, with all games starting at 7 p.m. ET. Your NFL DFS picks could gravitate towards new faces under center such as Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith or Malik Willis, or you can take a chance on a first-round rookie making his pro debut.

Jets wideout Omar Cooper was the 30th overall pick but was New York's second pass catcher drafted, after 16th overall selection in tight end Kenyon Sadiq. However, injury is likely to keep Sadiq sidelined which could force the Jets to highlight Cooper more, making him more appealing in NFL DFS lineups. Before making any NFL DFS picks for this slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White is an elite NFL betting handicapper who has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He's also SportsLine's No. 1 all-time NFL ATS expert. In addition, he serves as CBS's Fantasy expert, making him the ideal expert to dig deep on these rosters and make NFL DFS picks.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2026 NFL preseason Week 1 schedule for Friday, and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2026 NFL preseason Week 1 DFS picks for Friday

One of White's favorite DFS picks for Friday, where every player on DraftKings is $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Broncos QB Sam Ehlinger. Bo Nix will sit out on Friday as he continues his recovery from surgery, and outside of Ehlinger, Jarrett Stidham is the only other quarterback on Denver's preseason roster. Thus, those two should see lots of action, and with Stidham the more established QB, Ehlinger will likely get more snaps so coaches can see what he can offer. The former Texas QB does offer upside with his legs as well, as he's averaged 25 rushing yards across his three NFL starts. Broncos vs. Falcons also has the highest over/under (40.5) of the evening, so this is a great way to get exposure to that matchup.

White's NFL DFS strategy also includes building around Commanders receiver Antonio Williams. The third-round rookie is among a handful of wideouts battling for the No. 3 job behind vets Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs. Coach Dan Quinn said last week that Williams was "ahead" of where fellow receivers Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane were as rookies over the last two years. Williams was All-ACC each of his last two seasons at Clemson and led the conference with 11 receiving scores in 2024. You can see the rest of White's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL preseason Week 1 Friday NFL DFS lineups

White is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Friday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of White's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is R.J. White including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Friday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has cashed twice in a prestigious NFL handicapping contest, and find out.