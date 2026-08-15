NFL DFS: Week 1 NFL preseason daily fantasy football picks, Saturday lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel

The Buffalo Bills will christen their new stadium when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Saturday's action also features six other games, including Browns vs. Bears and Vikings vs. Giants at 1 p.m., Rams vs. Chiefs and Jaguars vs. Saints at 4 p.m. ET, Eagles vs. Ravens at 7 p.m. ET and Cowboys vs. Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. Your NFL DFS picks could gravitate towards new faces under center such as Kyler Murray and Kenny Pickett, or you can take a chance on some familiar options trying to lock down backup positions.

Rams running back Jarquez Hunter, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is expected to see a lot of action as Los Angeles' featured back during the preseason. The Rams rarely play any key players on the depth chart in August, making him more appealing in NFL DFS lineups. Before making any NFL DFS picks for this slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White is an elite NFL betting handicapper who has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He's also SportsLine's No. 1 all-time NFL ATS expert. In addition, he serves as CBS's Fantasy expert, making him the ideal expert to dig deep on these rosters and make NFL DFS picks.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2026 NFL preseason Week 1 schedule for Saturday, and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2026 NFL preseason Week 1 DFS picks for Saturday

One of White's favorite DFS picks for Saturday, where every player on DraftKings is $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Cowboys QB Joe Milton. With starter Dak Prescott not expected to see action this week, Milton will get his chance to show off his wares. Milton, a sixth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, played in parts of four games for Dallas last season. In five career regular-season games, Milton has completed 69.8% of his passes for 424 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also rushed 15 times for 66 yards and a score.

White's NFL DFS strategy also includes building around Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett. With Matthew Stafford sitting out the preseason opener, Bennett will get extended playing time with rookie Ty Simpson also seeing action. Last year, Bennett played in two preseason games and tied for the most passing touchdowns with five, while completing 68.8% of his passes for 512 yards and a 105.7 passer rating. Bennett played collegiately for four years at Georgia, throwing for more than 8,000 yards and 66 touchdowns with 21 interceptions. You can see the rest of White's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL preseason Week 1 Saturday NFL DFS lineups

White is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of White's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is R.J. White including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has cashed twice in a prestigious NFL handicapping contest, and find out.