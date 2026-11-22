The Week 11 NFL DFS main slate brings 10 games on Sunday afternoon, five of which have a spread of -8 or more. The biggest lines come in Cardinals vs. Chiefs (-16.5) and Dolphins vs. Bills (-16.5). Those games will create favorable matchups for big names like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, but games that get lopsided can also lead to stars exiting early, so there's a lot to consider when making NFL DFS lineups for this slate.

Daily Fantasy football players will have an especially close eye on Titans vs. Cowboys as two of the worst defenses in the league meet up. The over/under is 54.5, one of the highest totals of the season, so that game could produce several strong NFL DFS picks such as Dak Prescott, George Pickens and Trey McBride. Before making any Week 11 NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NFL DFS main slate on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 11, Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Kansas City running back Emmett Johnson at $6,000 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. This could be a perfect spot for Johnson to excel with Kenneth Walker III (groin) ruled out and a dream matchup in store. The Chiefs are -16.5 vs. the Cardinals, creating a potentially ideal game script to run the ball often. The rookie out of Nebraska produced 171 yards of total offense and two touchdowns last week, and a similar line could be in store versus Arizona's 31st-ranked scoring defense that's also 28th against the run.

McClure's also building around CeeDee Lamb ($8,800 on both sites), who gets a dream matchup against a Tennessee team that ranks last in the NFL in Fantasy points allowed to opposing WRs. The Titans have given up at least 40 points in back-to-back games, and Parker Washington of the Jaguars and Tee Higgins of the Bengals both cleared 150 yards receiving on them in that span. Lamb's 77-976-8 receiving line figures to grow substantially this week against an overmatched secondary. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 11 NFL DFS lineups for the Sunday main slate

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.