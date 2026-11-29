With several holiday-week games already in the books, there are just nine games on the NFL DFS main slate on Sunday for sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. High-powered offenses such as the Cowboys, Lions, Bears, Chiefs and Bills have already played as well, taking some big names out of the NFL DFS player pool. Still, matchups like Bengals vs. Saints, Texans vs. Ravens and Titans vs. Jaguars on Sunday are projected to produce nearly 50 points. Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson are among the highest-priced options in the NFL DFS player pool for Sunday. Meanwhile, the Jags will be shorthanded without both Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) and Parker Washington (shoulder).

Who are the best NFL DFS picks on the Week 12 NFL DFS main slate? Before making any Week 12 Sunday NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 12 NFL DFS Sunday main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 12, Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday main slate in Week 12 is Bengals running back Chase Brown at $7,400 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings. Cincinnati is one of the biggest favorites this week at -9.5 against the Saints. New Orleans has really struggled to stop the run as well, so the game script and matchup bode extremely well for Brown to return value at a moderate price.

He's also building around Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson ($8,400 on FanDuel, $7,800 on DraftKings), who has been targeted 22 times in two weeks since Kirk Cousins returned to Minnesota. He's made 16 catches for 160 yards in that span. That production figures to continue against a Falcons defense that ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL in terms of Fantasy points given up to opposing receivers. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.