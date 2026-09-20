With neither any byes nor additional primetime games, the Week 2 NFL schedule on Sunday features one of the biggest main slates of the year with 13 games kicking off in the afternoon time slots. Daily Fantasy football players will especially have their eye on Cowboys vs. Commanders and Bears vs. Vikings, the two games with the highest over/unders on the slate. That means big names like Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson should be popular choices for NFL DFS lineups.

With limited cap room, however, DFS players will need to find some NFL DFS sleepers either further down those depth charts or in projected lower-scoring games like Titans vs. Eagles or Seahawks vs. Cardinals, both games with an over/under of around 40. Perhaps NFL DFS sleepers could emerge with the likes of Zay Flowers and Nico Collins out. Where are the best values in the NFL DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 Sunday main slate

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday main slate in Week 2 is Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland, who is $5,000 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel. This is a buy-low opportunity after Loveland recorded zero countable stats in Chicago's 59-point outburst in Week 1. Still Loveland, ran a team-high 25 routes and carries a lot of upside this week against the Vikings in the Sunday game with the second-highest over/under.

McClure also building around Bucs running back Bucky Irving ($6,100 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel), who gets an ideal matchup against the Browns. Irving had a relatively quiet eight rushes for 45 yards in Week 1, though he did score a touchdown on the ground. He was more efficient as a receiver, catching all seven of his target for 48 yards. The Browns gave up 126 rushing yards in Week 1, and the game flow very well could work in Irving's favor this week as Tampa Bay is an 8.5-point favorite and might need to kill clock late. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Sunday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.