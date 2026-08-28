Friday is the penultimate day of the NFL preseason slate, and with 10 games on the docket, the NFL DFS player pool is quite robust. One of the matchups features the LaFleur brothers facing off as Matt's Packers face Mike's Cardinals. Arizona has rookies like Jeremiyah Love and Carson Beck who could be fixtures in daily Fantasy football lineups for years to come, but it's another pair of Cards who could better factor into your preseason NFL DFS strategy. RB Corey Kiner entered the week leading the preseason in rushing yards, while his teammate in WR Jalen Brooks tops in receiving yards.

Many teams will be sitting their starters which throws a wrench into finding high-quality NFL DFS picks. Projected playing time should be top of mind when deciding who to utilize in NFL daily Fantasy for Friday. Before making any NFL DFS picks for this slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White is an elite NFL betting handicapper who has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He's also SportsLine's No. 1 all-time NFL ATS expert. In addition, he serves as CBS's Fantasy expert, making him the ideal expert to dig deep on these rosters and make NFL DFS picks.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2026 NFL preseason Week 3 schedule for Friday, and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2026 NFL preseason Week 3 DFS picks for Friday

One of White's top NFL DFS picks for Friday is Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier in the week that the backup job to Dak Prescott is still up for grabs, meaning Milton should see ample playing time to show his merit. He has 286 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and a rushing score across two games, leading Dallas in pass attempts in each contest. After the Cowboys and Saints held joint practices this week, New Orleans is electing to sit starters for Friday's preseason game, which gives Milton even more value in facing backups.

He's also building around Bengals wideout Colbie Young, who has drawn 12 targets during preseason and leads Cincy with 76 receiving yards. The Bengals are sitting their starters in the third preseason game, just as they did in the second, and Young had a 3-48-1 stat line in that contest. A fourth-round rookie, Young is safely on the roster but could move up the depth chart with another strong showing versus a Philly defense which rested all of its starters last week. You can see the rest of White's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL preseason Week 3 Friday NFL DFS lineups

White is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Friday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of White's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is R.J. White including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Friday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has cashed twice in a prestigious NFL handicapping contest, and find out.