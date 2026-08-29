The 2026 NFL preseason comes to an end with a two-game slate on Saturday. Colts vs. Lions kicks the action off at 1 p.m. ET, while Titans vs. Bears wraps up the schedule at 6 p.m. ET. Tennessee is the only team expected to give its starters significant snaps, while the Colts are expected to use theirs for one or two possessions. Big names for the Bears and Lions are expected to sit. Both games have an over/under of 36.5.

Given the different plans, there are some tough decisions to make for NFL DFS lineups for Saturday. Before making any NFL DFS picks for this slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White is an elite NFL betting handicapper who has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He's also SportsLine's No. 1 all-time NFL ATS expert. In addition, he serves as CBS's Fantasy expert, making him the ideal expert to dig deep on these rosters and make NFL DFS picks.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2026 NFL preseason Week 3 schedule for Saturday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2026 NFL preseason Week 3 DFS picks for Saturday

One of White's top NFL DFS picks for Friday is Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer, who has 216 passing yards, one touchdown and has thrown two interceptions in the preseason thus far. "I'm giving Altmyer the edge over (Joshua) Dobbs in Detroit as I expect he's close to winning the backup job despite his lack of experience, and if that's the case, the coaching staff is going to want him to go out and prove he's the QB2 and put him in position to succeed," White said.

He's also building around Bears running back Roschon Johnson, who has 46 rushing yards in the preseason. "Johnson has had nearly half of the team's total rushing attempts this preseason as he tries to earn his roster spot, and he figures to be the best player on Chicago to roster on Saturday," White added. You can see the rest of White's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL preseason Week 3 Saturday NFL DFS lineups

White is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of White's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is R.J. White including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has cashed twice in a prestigious NFL handicapping contest, and find out.