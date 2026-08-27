The only two quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft are among the signal callers in Thursday's NFL DFS player pool. It's the third and final week of the preseason, with Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson among those eager to get reps before real football starts. There is a four-game Thursday slate to choose NFL DFS picks from, and projected playing time will be something to keep in mind when setting your daily Fantasy football lineups.

Mike Washington Jr. of the Raiders ranks second in rushing yards during the 2026 NFL Preseason. However, with Ashton Jeanty (ankle) banged up, Vegas may need more of Washington than expected during the regular season, which could limit his snaps for the final preseason game versus the 49ers. Knowing who to bypass with daily Fantasy football picks is just as important as knowing who to roster when it comes to a winning NFL DFS strategy. Before making any NFL DFS picks for this slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White is an elite NFL betting handicapper who has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He's also SportsLine's No. 1 all-time NFL ATS expert. In addition, he serves as CBS's Fantasy expert, making him the ideal expert to dig deep on these rosters and make NFL DFS picks.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2026 NFL preseason Week 3 schedule for Thursday, and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2026 NFL preseason Week 3 DFS picks for Thursday

One of White's favorite DFS picks for Thursday, where every player is $5,500 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel, is 49ers quarterback Adrian Martinez. The 2024 UFL MVP and Championship Game MVP has led the Niners in pass attempts in both preseason contests. He also scored on the ground last week and was second on the team in rushing yards in the exhibition opener. The Niners didn't play Brock Purdy or Mac Jones in last year's preseason finale, as White expects Martinez to see the bulk of action. "The 49ers' playing time plan should be similar to the first preseason game where Martinez threw the ball 30 times, and he's a candidate to get into the end zone as a runner," White told SportsLine.

He's also building around Rams tight end Max Klare, who has drawn at least six targets in both preseason games, converting those into 11 catches for 59 yards. Los Angeles hasn't played a single starter this preseason, as is the norm under Sean McVay, and that's expected to be the case on Thursday versus the Chargers. That should allow plenty of playing time for Klare, who is currently listed with the second team on the Rams' unofficial depth chart. Klare is a 2026 second-round pick who was All-Big Ten in 2025 with Ohio State and 2024 with Purdue. You can see the rest of White's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL preseason Week 3 Thursday NFL DFS lineups

White is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of White's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is R.J. White including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has cashed twice in a prestigious NFL handicapping contest, and find out.