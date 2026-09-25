Thirteen games comprise the NFL DFS main slate on Sunday in Week 3. With international games and byes beginning in the coming weeks, this is one of the biggest main slates remaining this season. Week 1 in the NFL averaged nearly 50 points per game, but last week that number dropped closer to 40, so NFL DFS players might have to search harder for value. Injuries will also be a big factor on this slate with players like Jaxson Dart (knee) and Jayden Daniels (elbow) ruled out.

Before making any Sunday NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for the Week 3 Sunday main slate

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely, who is $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel. Now out of the shadow of Mark Andrews in Baltimore, Likely is thriving with the Giants with 13 receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns through two weeks. His DFS price and popularity have retreated a bit with Dart out, but an extremely favorable matchup against the Titans still makes him a great value for this slate.

He's also building around Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III ($7,400 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel), who should be heavily utilized with the Chiefs favored by double digits against the Dolphins. Walker has been a huge part of the K.C. offense thus far, ranking second in the NFL in carries (47) and rushing yards (290). He also has nine catches for 79 yards and a score. The Dolphins have given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, so Walker is worth paying up for this week. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 3 Sunday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.