The fourth full main slate of the season arrives on Sunday for NFL DFS players as a dozen games kick off between 1 and 4:25 p.m. ET. After offense was down in Week 2, it ticked back up to an average of 47 points per game in Week 3. This week, Cowboys vs. Texans, Bengals vs. Jaguars and Bills vs. Patriots are the matchups with the highest projected totals on the board, so daily Fantasy football players will be taking a close look at those matchups.

Injuries will also be a big factor on this slate with players like Puka Nacua (hip), Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Nico Collins (hamstring) all worth monitoring. Before making Week 4 Sunday NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4, Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday main slate is Jacksonville wide receiver Parker Washington, who is $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. Jacksonville's offense has largely gotten off to a hot start, and Washington is a big reason why. He leads the team in receptions (15), targets (21), receiving yards (221) and yards per reception (14.7) as he's well on his way to a breakout season. The Jags and Bengals have the highest over/under on the slate this week at 51.5, so Washington is an affordable way to get exposure to this potential high-scoring matchup.

McClure is also building around Vikings running back Aaron Jones ($5,900 on DraftKings, $6,200 on FanDuel), who gets a juicy matchup against the Dolphins. Miami is tied with Green Bay for giving up the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. The game flow is often working in running backs' favor against Miami as the Dolphins have lost all three games by at least 14 points. Minnesota is a 10.5-point favorite this week, so Jones should get plenty of work again if the Vikings build a lead and need to run the clock. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 4 NFL DFS Sunday main slate lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.