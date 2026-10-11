Eleven games comprise the Week 5 NFL DFS main slate, and one stands head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to the total on this slate. Lions vs. Cardinals (54.5) has an over/under that is 8 points clear of any other Sunday afternoon contest, making it one of interest when looking for daily Fantasy football picks. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jeremiyah Love, Jacoby Brissett and Trey McBride could be a part of NFL DFS stacks or utilized individually within Week 5 NFL DFS lineups.

Even a game with one of the lowest totals of Jets vs. Browns (39.5) carries some value with NFL daily Fantasy. Deshaun Watson is on a resurgence, while rookie pass catchers KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Kenyon Sadiq have impressed. Before making Week 5 Sunday NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 5 NFL DFS Sunday main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5, Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday main slate in Week 5 is Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is $9,800 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel, as McClure looks to get exposure to the aforementioned matchup that is projected to be the highest-scoring of the day. Gibbs is the most expensive player on both sites but has justified his price tags thus far. His seven total touchdowns lead the NFL, as do his 102 touches. That high volume should continue against Arizona's 29th-ranked scoring defense, and the Cardinals allowed a similar high-volume RB in Christian McCaffrey to go off for 116 scrimmage yards and a score in Week 3.

McClure is also building around Patriots wideout Romeo Doubs ($5,000 on DraftKings, $6,000 on FanDuel), who has averaged 68 receiving yards with two total touchdowns over the last three weeks. He's thriving with A.J. Brown sidelined, with Doubs operating as the team's No. 1 wideout. New England plays Vegas on Sunday, and the Raiders have allowed a team's top WR to average 86.8 receiving yards this season. The Raiders are also much more susceptible to the pass than the run as seven of their last nine touchdowns allowed were through the air. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 5 NFL DFS Sunday main slate lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.