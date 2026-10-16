The Week 6 NFL schedule continues with 10 more games on the Sunday main slate, which includes every contest kicking off between 1 and 4:25 p.m. ET. Bijan Robinson, Kenneth Walker III, Puka Nacua and Derrick Henry are among the highest-priced options in the NFL DFS players pool on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings.

In terms of matchups to consider targeting, Bears vs. Falcons and Bills vs. Raiders are the two games on the slate with an over/under of higher than 50. Who are the best values for NFL DFS lineups? Before making any Week 6 NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 6 NFL DFS main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6, Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Week 6 main slate is Giants tight end Isaiah Likely at $5,500 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. After years of splitting time with Mark Andrews in Baltimore, Likely is moving towards the elite tier of tight ends this season as a member of the New York Giants. He ranks second in the NFL in target share (29.45%) among TEs, trailing only Brock Bowers. He's coming off a huge 11-94-2 receiving line in Week 5, and he faces a New Orleans defense this week that ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL in defending tight ends.

He's also building around Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ($6,300 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings). He's projected to see a heavy workload with TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) out against the Jets, who have given up the ninth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Stevenson is trending in the right direction with 16 touches in each of his last two games and one score in both those contests, making him a solid mid-priced option in Week 6. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 6 NFL DFS Sunday lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.