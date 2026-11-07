The Week 9 NFL schedule brings an 11-game NFL DFS main slate on Sunday, with the action kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. Three games have a total of at least 50 -- Lions vs. Dolphins, Cowboys vs. Colts and 49ers vs. Raiders. Those will be popular sources for NFL DFS picks, but creating a GPP-winning roster means digging deep across every game and looking for value.

So while high-priced options like Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott are all worth considering, finding potential NFL DFS sleepers like Adonai Mitchell, Drew Lock or Malachi Fields is important as well. Before making any Week 9 NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 9 NFL DFS main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9, Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday main slate in Week 9 is Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings. Lamb brings significant exposure to the Cowboys vs. Colts matchup that is tied for the highest over/under on the main slate at 51.5 points. He has a target share of almost 33%, and is near the top of the NFL in every receiving category as he's put together a huge 60-709-6 receiving line this season.

He's also building around Broncos running back Jonah Coleman ($6,300 on FanDuel, $5,300 on DraftKings, who is now operating as the lead back in Denver's offense ahead with RJ Harvey (knee) out. Coleman has clearly been the preference over JK Dobbins recently, and now he gets a dream matchup against the Panthers, who have given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 9 Sunday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.