We're down to just eight teams in the NFL playoffs, and only four will remain after this weekend concludes. The action kicks off with two contests on Saturday, with both of the No. 1 seeds in the NFL in action. The Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET in the first game of the Divisional Round, while the Seattle Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers for the third time this season in the prime time slot Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. Here, we break down everything bettors need to know for these two matchups, including NFL betting lines and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Broncos (4:30 p.m. ET)

The Bills survived a close 27-24 matchup in Jacksonville to advance to the Divisional Round and a date with the No. 1 seed Broncos. Buffalo needed and got a big game from Josh Allen, who had 306 yards of offense and three total touchdowns against a Jaguars team that ranked No. 1 against the run this year. Allen and Co. face as much pressure as a No. 6 seed can face given there's no Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow in the AFC playoff field this year. Buffalo went 3-3 against playoff teams in the regular season before taking down the Jags in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Broncos took advantage of a down year from Mahomes and the Chiefs to go 14-3 and win the division and secure home-field advantage in the postseason. Denver ranked second in yards allowed and third in points allowed defensively but were more middle of the pack offensively at 14th in points scored. Bo Nix faces some pressure of his own as his numbers dipped a bit from his rookie season to 2025 despite the Broncos having a much better record than in 2024. Denver went 4-2 over playoff teams this season.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, who face off on Sunday. If the Broncos win, they will host whichever team advances, while the Bills will be on the road no matter what should they win Saturday.

This game is nearly a pick 'em, as the Broncos are just 1.5-point favorites at home, per the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds. The total is set at 46.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, leans Denver here as the Broncos win in 53% of simulations. The Bills are 9-9 against the spread this year, including the postseason, while the Broncos are 7-10 ATS. Buffalo is 9-9 to the Over this year while 10 of Denver's 17 games have finished Under, including each of its last two games.

49ers vs. Seahawks (8 p.m. ET)

The NFC more than likely runs through the NFC West, as three of the four remaining teams in the conference come from the NFL's top division. One of those teams will be going home Saturday night while the other advances for a chance at the Super Bowl as the Seahawks host the 49ers in Seattle. These teams started the year against each other, with San Francisco getting a late touchdown and forcing a fumble for a 17-13 win in Seattle in Week 1. They also ended the year against one another, as the Seahawks dominated the 49ers' offense en route to a 13-3 win in Week 18 to secure the NFC West and the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers have had a stellar season considering they have lost so much talent to injury. They were able to knock off the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Philly on Sunday, but they suffered yet another massive injury with George Kittle tearing his Achilles. Even more pressure now is on Christian McCaffrey as he is far and away the clear focal point for San Francisco's offense, and he had just 57 total yards against the Seahawks in Week 18 -- his lowest output of the 2025 season.

The Seahawks made a big gamble this offseason trading Geno Smith to Las Vegas and signing Sam Darnold in free agency. That move has paid off in a major way, as the Raiders are drafting first overall while the Seahawks won 14 games for the first time in franchise history while winning seven in a row to close out the year. The Seahawks have made the Super Bowl each of the first three times they had the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they're hoping Darnold performs better in the postseason this year after he took nine sacks and had two giveaways in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season while starting for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites at home against the 49ers, per DraftKings odds. The total sits at 45.5. The SportsLine model sees value in backing the 49ers as they win in 32% of simulations at plus money, but it also has the Seahawks covering the spread in more than 50% of simulations. Both teams have been great against the spread, with San Francisco 12-6 ATS and Seattle 12-5. Both teams lean towards the Over, too, with the 49ers 10-8 to the Over and the Seahawks 9-8, though both of the regular-season matchups between these teams this year finished Under this posted number.

