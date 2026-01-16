The 2025 NFL playoffs are down to just eight teams as the divisional round takes place Saturday and Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos are back in action after a first-round bye last week, and each team faces a tough task as they host the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, respectively. The Houston Texans head to New England for a date with the Patriots on Sunday after these teams knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, and the weekend concludes with the Chicago Bears hosting the Los Angeles Rams after each team won a close one last week. Some teams are looking much better in the injury department than others entering the Divisional Round, so here, we break down the top injuries bettors should know before placing wagers, and also share the latest NFL betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

If you want to see the difference a first-round bye makes, look no further than this matchup. Buffalo is beat up on both sides of the ball, with linebacker Terrel Bernard and questionable and safety Jordan Poyer out. Rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston is also out. Offensively, receivers Tyrell Shavers and Gabe Davis each suffered torn ACLs last week, while No. 2 back Ty Johnson aims to return to Buffalo's backfield. The Bills activated defensive tackle Ed Oliver and receiver Curtis Samuel from injured reserve, giving the team a likely boost on both sides of the ball. Both are officially questionable to suit up.

Denver is a 1.5-point favorite here, and the total is 45.5.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (8 p.m. ET, Saturday)

It's always a concern when a player surprisingly pops up on the final injury report, and it's especially noteworthy when it's your starting quarterback. That's the case for Seattle's Sam Darnold, however, as he is questionable with an oblique injury. Darnold told reporters he "felt a little something" during practice on Thursday but that he expects to play on Saturday. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday he expects his starting quarterback to suit up as well. As for the 49ers, star tight end George Kittle is out for the rest of the postseason with a torn Achilles, veteran linebacker Fred Warner won't be activated and second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall is questionable due to a nagging knee injury.

Seattle is a 7-point favorite at home. The total is 45.5.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (3 p.m. ET, Sunday)

HOU WR Nico Collins (concussion, out)

NE CB Christian Gonzalez (concussion, will play)

The Texans' offense has been limited at times throughout the year, but it always had one constant in star receiver Nico Collins. That unit will not have Collins in this pivotal matchup with the Patriots, however, as he's out with a concussion he suffered in last week's win over the Steelers. With Collins out, Houston's more unproven receivers like Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will have to step up as primary targets for C.J. Stroud. Making things harder is star cornerback Christian Gonzalez has cleared concussion protocol for New England and will play.

The Patriots are 3-point favorites, and the total is 40.5 -- the lowest of this four-game slate.

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears (6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday)

CHI WR Rome Odunze (foot, questionable)

The Rams are in a good spot when it comes to the health department, and the biggest injury news for the Bears is that second-year receiver Rome Odunze is questionable with a foot injury that cost him considerable time this year. Odunze played last week and told reporters he expects to suit up against the Rams.

The Rams are 3.5-point road favorites. The total is 45.5.