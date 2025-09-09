The Kansas City Chiefs were the only AFC West team to start the season off with a loss, so they find themselves in the basement of the division. Kansas City entered the season having won nine straight AFC West titles, just two shy of matching the NFL record set by the New England Patriots in the AFC East from 2009 to 2019.



The Chiefs are already without Rashee Rice, who is serving a six-game suspension, and their pass-catching group was delivered another blow with Xavier Worthy suffering a dislocated shoulder against the Chargers. The defense was also torched by Justin Herbert, with the Los Angeles gunslinger throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns on 9.4 yards per attempt. With a looming Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, could 0-2 be staring Kansas City in the face?

Let's check out the Chiefs' latest futures odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and see if there were any meaningful shifts.

The Chiefs came into the season with -110 odds to win the AFC West. They were one of five odds-on favorites to win their respective division, along with the Bills (-260 for AFC East), Ravens (-155 for AFC North), Eagles (-145 for NFC East) and Buccaneers (-105 for NFC South). Kansas City is the only one of those five teams to now have its division odds be at plus money, as those have shifted to +170.

But the Chiefs are still AFC West favorites, though the gap between them and the other squads in the division has tightened tremendously. The Chargers are nipping at their heels at +180 after they were the third option at +340 ahead of Week 1. The Broncos (+290 to +260) and Raiders (+1100 to +850) also saw their division odds improve after moving to 1-0 on the campaign. Click here to bet on whether the Chief will win the AFC West at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Kansas City, however, was pushed out of the fourth spot for Super Bowl odds. The Chiefs entered the season at +800 to hoist the Lombardi, trailing the Ravens at +700, Bills at +750 and Eagles at +750. Those three are still at the top of the board, but all of them are now +700 co-favorites. The team that leapt past the Chiefs was the Packers, who swung from +1300 to +850. Kansas City rose to +1000, though there is a sizable gap between the Chiefs and the next-closest team behind them (Lions at +1800).

The Chiefs' win total was also moved from 11.5 to 10.5, with the Under favored at -125 and the Over at +105. Kansas City has won at least 11 games in all seven regular seasons with Patrick Mahomes at starting quarterback, and the Chiefs have registered at least 12 wins in six of those years. Chiefs Over 11.5 wins for this season now sits at +175.