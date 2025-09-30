NFL futures: Are the Ravens still favored to make playoffs after 1-3 start, Lamar Jackson injury?
Lamar Jackson is reportedly out for a couple weeks after exiting Week 4 with a hamstring injury, so how does that impact Baltimore's playoff odds?
The Baltimore Ravens' start to the 2025 season has gone from bad to worse, as they may now have to dig out of a 1-3 hole without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the next couple of weeks. Jackson reportedly will miss the next 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Baltimore's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens entered this season as the +700 Super Bowl favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, but are they now in danger of missing the postseason?
Baltimore had the third-shortest Super Bowl odds at +750 on Monday following the 1-3 start. But now with the news that Jackson could miss time, the Ravens' Super Bowl odds have since risen to +1100—which gives them the sixth-lowest odds of any team.
After the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs, Baltimore opened as a 7-point home favorite to the Houston Texans in Week 5 and was first bet up to -7.5. That spread has since shifted dramatically, as the Texans are now 1.5-point road favorites.
Even with the Ravens now facing a potential 1-4 start, they're still sizable favorites to make the postseason. Baltimore is listed at -300 to make the playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook, compared to a +235 price to miss it. The Ravens are also still AFC North favorites at -140, with the Pittsburgh Steelers in second at +195. The Cincinnati Bengals (+1000) and Cleveland Browns (+1300) are major longshots in this market.