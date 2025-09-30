The Baltimore Ravens' start to the 2025 season has gone from bad to worse, as they may now have to dig out of a 1-3 hole without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the next couple of weeks. Jackson reportedly will miss the next 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Baltimore's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.



The Ravens entered this season as the +700 Super Bowl favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, but are they now in danger of missing the postseason?

Baltimore had the third-shortest Super Bowl odds at +750 on Monday following the 1-3 start. But now with the news that Jackson could miss time, the Ravens' Super Bowl odds have since risen to +1100—which gives them the sixth-lowest odds of any team.

After the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs, Baltimore opened as a 7-point home favorite to the Houston Texans in Week 5 and was first bet up to -7.5. That spread has since shifted dramatically, as the Texans are now 1.5-point road favorites.

Even with the Ravens now facing a potential 1-4 start, they're still sizable favorites to make the postseason. Baltimore is listed at -300 to make the playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook, compared to a +235 price to miss it. The Ravens are also still AFC North favorites at -140, with the Pittsburgh Steelers in second at +195. The Cincinnati Bengals (+1000) and Cleveland Browns (+1300) are major longshots in this market.