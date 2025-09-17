There are 10 NFL teams that are 2-0 heading into Week 3, and all of them except for one had Super Bowl odds of +4000 or shorter before the season at FanDuel Sportsbook. That one exception is arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL so far: the Indianapolis Colts.



When Daniel Jones won the quarterback competition over Anthony Richardson, many people's first reaction was to put the nail in the career of Richardson. Instead, Jones looks revitalized in Indianapolis, as he's led an offense that hasn't punted once in its first two games—the first time that's happened in NFL history. Will the Colts be able to extend that punt-less streak in Week 3 against the Titans?

Let's check out the Colts' latest futures odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and check out their notable shifts from the start of the season.

The Colts are one of two teams that were not preseason division favorites to currently be leading the way in odds to win their respective division, along with the Chargers in the AFC West. Ahead of Week 1, the Colts were the third choice at +350, trailing the Texans at +115 and the Jaguars at +260. Indianapolis is now atop the odds board at +125, followed by the Jaguars at +190, the Texans at +310 and the Titans as +1700 longshots.

The Colts have also seen their Super Bowl odds cut substantially, swinging from +8000 before the season to +4500 now, which is tied with the Falcons for the 16th-shortest price in the NFL. Interestingly, the 0-2 Texans are just ahead of the Colts in this market at +3500.