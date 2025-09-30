The Offensive Rookie of the Year race took a major turn in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season thanks to big developments in Las Vegas and New York. Although the Raiders lost to the Bears, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty broke out with 138 rushing yards, 17 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. Jeanty had been largely bottled up until Sunday's game, averaging just over three yards per carry through the first three games.

The Giants promoted 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart to the starting quarterback job, benching Russell Wilson. Dart wasn't exceptional, but he had a solid performance across the board in a 21-18 Giants win. The Ole Miss product showcased his athletic ability with 54 rushing yards and a rushing score to go along with 111 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Here's how Jeanty and Dart's performances impacted the OROY race, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

OROY odds (via DraftKings)

Dart is a big mover, jumping from +2200 a week ago to +550 after Week 4. The Giants are unlikely to win many games this season, especially after Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL injury, but Dart is showing why he was considered a first-round talent during the draft process. Brian Daboll is coaching for his job, and the rookie has plenty of confidence after winning his first start. There's a tough five-game stretch coming up with two games against the Eagles, but Dart is likely to see his odds drop further when the Giants face the Saints in Week 5. If you like him to win this award, now is a good time to get a favorable price. Jeanty moved from +700 to +320 after his big Week 4 showing.

DROY odds (via DraftKings)

The Browns rookie linebacker continues to see his odds improve with strong play, although Schwesinger is still behind the two NFC East stars early in the season. Carter hasn't really done much in terms of statistical production but remains a heavy favorite. Campbell had one impact play in the season opener but has faded a bit since then. There hasn't been much change in this award race, largely due to the lack of big performances.