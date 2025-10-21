The Philadelphia Eagles' offense was the focus of their Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, with Jalen Hurts securing a perfect passer rating behind a three-touchdown performance. However, Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell got a boost as well despite a somewhat muted performance with just three tackles. Campbell is now the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook, ahead of New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter. The Giants have the OROY favorite in Jaxson Dart despite a collapse in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, but there's still plenty of time for more contenders to separate themselves.

Here's a look at the latest OROY and DROY odds for the 2025 NFL season.

OROY odds (via DraftKings)

Dart won't get faulted much in this race for New York's Week 7 loss, as he put up stellar numbers despite throwing a costly interception in the fourth quarter. Egbuka has a great chance to rack up numbers with Mike Evans sidelined and Chris Godwin still recovering from a knee injury, but he'll need to get on the same page with Baker Mayfield. Hunter is an interesting darkhorse since he's playing for a winning team and had a breakout performance after getting more offensive snaps in London.

DROY odds (via DraftKings)

It's taken a while but Campbell has done enough to jump Carter in a fairly bland DROY race. Emmanwori is gaining traction after a strong showing against the Texans, but he doesn't have the numbers yet. Campbell's teammate Mukuba had an interception in Week 7 and could be an interesting darkhorse play since the Eagles are expected to be a contender.