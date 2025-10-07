The Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlasted the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling 38-35 win in Week 5, highlighted by rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka going for 163 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Egbuka has been able to take advantage of some injuries in Tampa Bay's receiver group to get off to a hot start with 445 yards and five touchdowns through five games. Couple this production with Chargers running back Omarion Hampton going on IR and you've got a clear favorite in the OROY race.

Here's a look at the latest odds for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.

OROY odds (via DraftKings)

Hampton has moved outside the top 10 in the odds table thanks to his IR stint, which will cost him at least four games. Dart struggled in his second start against the Saints, so he's down a bit. One interesting longshot to look into is Henderson, who should see a bigger role with Antonio Gibson done for the season due to an ACL injury. Egbuka is the obvious favorite and probably represents good value at -110 but Henderson has a good chance to catch him if the Patriots keep winning and he contributes to the victories.

DROY odds (via DraftKings)

The defensive rookies have not been able to make a big impact yet, which is why this race still doesn't have a clear favorite. Cowboys defensive end Ezeiruaku has jumped into the odds table with five of his seven total tackles coming over the last two weeks, but this award race has largely remained the same. Carter still a strong path to racking up numbers but I'd lean towards betting on Campbell when it comes to making impact plays for a winning team.