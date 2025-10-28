The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race took a brutal turn in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season when the New York Giants lost Cam Skattebo for the year due to an ankle injury. Skattebo was a decent longshot in the OROY odds table, especially since his teammate and OROY favorite quarterback Jaxson Dart injected some energy into New York's offense. Dart is the clear frontrunner to capture the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as long as he stays healthy, while it's anyone's guess who will get the top rookie honor on the defensive side of the ball. Here's a look at the latest OROY and DROY odds after Week 8, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

OROY odds (via DraftKings)

The Saints are hoping Shough can give them the same spark Dart gave the Giants, but the second-round pick isn't a real threat for this award. Egbuka heads off to the bye week after a couple of down outings but could catch Dart since the Bucs continue to air things out despite plenty of injuries at wide receiver. Gadsden has been a fun story for the Chargers, but he's not going to be the top tight end with Warren breaking out for Indianapolis. For now, Dart at plus-money is still the best play.

DROY odds (via DraftKings)

This is the most confounding DROY race in recent memory. Campbell and Mukuba have the best chance to keep making an impact for winning teams, but Williams should have a sizable role as well with Nick Bosa out for the year. It might only take one or two monster games from a production standpoint for someone to pull away. If you're looking at longshots, Mukuba and Williams are worth backing in this unpredictable market.