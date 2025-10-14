Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season brought about more injuries, a few of which will impact the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year races. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was considered the favorite at top sportsbooks after Week 5 due to Omarion Hampton's injury, suffered a hamstring injury himself in the win over the 49ers. Egbuka is expected to miss at least one game, though the Bucs could get Mike Evans back in Week 7. With Egbuka going down, which other rookies have an opening to better their chances of winning OROY honors?

OROY odds (via DraftKings)

Dart has become the favorite after leading the Giants to a win over the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, but Warren might have the edge since he's playing on a winning team at the moment. If Dart keeps on winning, though, he'll run away with this honor. His New York teammate Skattebo is worth a longshot play since he's going to have more attention than Jeanty and McMillan because of the market he plays in. If Egbuka avoids a major setback with the hamstring injury, he should challenge for the award because the Bucs will be a playoff contender.

DROY odds (via DraftKings)

As expected, there's been little change in the DROY race since no defensive rookie has really broken out. Campbell probably has a better chance to stand out when compared to Carter because the Eagles are expected to be a contender, though the Giants might have something with Dart and Skattebo. Williams remains a good longshot play since he's going to have extended opportunities with Nick Bosa done for the season.