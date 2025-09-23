Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and the injuries have started to mount across the league. Plenty of notable players suffered injuries in Week 3, with the most notable being San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa tearing his ACL and being done for the season. Bosa's departure leaves a big hole in San Francisco's defense, but that presents an opportunity for first-round pick Mykel Williams to get more snaps and make an impact in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.

Several running backs went down in Week 3 as well, with Chargers free agent signing Najee Harris being one of them. With Harris out for the season, rookie running back Omarion Hampton is set to lead the backfield. Hampton has been the primary running back for Los Angeles even with Harris in the lineup, but now he's expected to get even more carries.

Can Hampton and Williams take advantage of the opportunities created by injuries to run away with their respective award races? Here are the latest OROY and DROY odds after Week 3 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

OROY odds (via DraftKings)

Egbuka should keep seeing volume even as the Bucs get Chris Godwin back because now Mike Evans might miss time with a hamstring injury. However, the best bet here would still be Hampton. The Chargers are 3-0 and appear to be headed for one of their best seasons in franchise history, so there are going to be a lot of eyes on them. Hampton shouldn't see any real competition for touches from Hassan Haskins, so he's primed to rack up numbers. Warren has been solid for the upstart Colts, but Hampton should overtake him as the season rolls along. At +750, the running back presents great value given the situation he's in.

DROY odds (via DraftKings)

Schwesinger has emerged as a contender for this award after racking up 10 tackles in the Browns' surprising win over the Packers. However, Williams probably has the best chance to create separation given Bosa's injury. The 49ers are 3-0, so they're likely to be in the playoff picture as the team gets healthy. That gives the Georgia product a good narrative. Campbell has been stellar for the Eagles, who are also 3-0. I'd back either player over Carter, who hasn't been as disruptive as expected for a struggling Giants team.