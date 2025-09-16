One of the biggest surprises in the 2025 NFL season has been the Indianapolis Colts, who are off to a 2-0 start behind veteran quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting job, and that decision is looking amazing for the Colts at the moment. Another big component of Indianapolis' success has been rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who has accumulated at least 76 receiving yards in each game so far. Warren hasn't found the endzone yet, but he has seen his chances to win Offensive Rookie of the Year skyrocket after the first two contests.

Who's attempting to catch Warren at the top of the OROY odds ladder? And will anyone be able to hang with Abdul Carter in the DROY race? Here are the latest odds for both honors via DraftKings Sportsbook.

OROY odds (via DraftKings)

Many felt Jeanty and Ward were the favorites in this race, but Warren and Egbuka have been stars early in the season. Egbuka could slow down in a few weeks when Chris Godwin returns, but Warren appears to be Jones' favorite target in a suddenly efficient Indianapolis offense. Jeanty has not been able to dominate yet with the Raiders and while Ward has shown some flashes with the Titans, Tennessee is 0-2.

One longshot worth looking at is Croskey-Merritt, who is likely to have the lead role in Washington's backfield. The Commanders are high on the rookie and traded Brian Robinson Jr. as a result. Austin Ekeler's Achilles injury in Week 2 means Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez are the only running backs remaining on the roster. Deebo Samuel should get touches out of the backfield too but Croskey-Merritt has some intrigue at +1500.

DROY odds (via DraftKings)

Carter, and the Giants, didn't do much in Week 2 against the Cowboys. The good news for the Penn State product is there hasn't been another defensive rookie putting up big numbers early in the season. Stewart has an injury and Williams didn't register a single tackle in Week 2. Campbell has made some impact plays and has a regular role in Philadelphia's defense, so he's likely to be the only serious challenger to Carter at this point.