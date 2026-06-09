NFL futures odds: Expert's Offensive Rookie of the Year pick, top value selection

Sportsbooks are already open for business with a full menu of NFL futures bets for the 2026 season. The options include everything from season-win totals for every team, over/under odds for individual players, Super Bowl odds and prices for all the major awards.

In some cases, now is the best time to get the best of the number, but there are some drawbacks to getting heavily invested this far away from Week 1. The main drawback is that many bettors would rather not have their money locked up for seven-plus months in an NFL future wager, when theoretically their funds could produce a higher yield in shorter-term plays over that span. What's more, the NFL future odds are destined to become a moving target as soon as training camps start, and you can get a better price on a targeted player or team by holding out for an adjustment on the NFL futures betting odds.

Even so, we believe there is at least one category for which the best time is to act now, and that is with the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds. Last year, Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan (+1200) won the award following a debut season in which he caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns for a Panthers team that won the NFC South by default with an 8-9 record. The Arizona product excelled despite inconsistent play from quarterback Bryce Young in a passing offense that ranked No. 25 in yards per game at 183.2.

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Preseason favorite Cam Ward (+400) put up relatively pedestrian numbers (3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions) for a 3-14 Titans club, while preseason darling TreVeyon Henderson (+2000) surged into the race late behind a number of explosive touchdown runs, but ultimately his limited usage in the Patriots' backfield capped his performance ceiling.

In what is widely believed to be a relatively weak class of rookie playmakers in the 2026 draft class, we believe there is a major tier break between the top six candidates and the rest of the field. In other words, a slept-on underdog taking the award feels unlikely, thus enhancing some of the potential value on the premier candidates.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the current favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year are Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love (+330), Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza (+450), Titans WR Carnell Tate (+600), Saints WR Jordyn Tyson (+600) Seahawks RB Jadarian Price (+700) and Eagles WR Makai Lemon (+1200).

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Offensive Rookie of the Year pick: Makai Lemon (+1200)

We believe the value lies at the intersection of best player meeting the best situation and thus love the value on Lemon (+1200) with the Eagles. We believe his odds will plummet once the season starts and the USC product becomes a regular slot target for quarterback Jalen Hurts, while veteran DeVonta Smith moves to the outside to replace the departed A.J. Brown.

Lemon was widely viewed as a top-10 pick before his stock dropped reportedly because of bizarre interviews with some teams' brass ahead of the NFL Draft. If you've ever seen any of his interview clips, you can see why this conclusion was drawn, but it's not as if an eccentric personality is some sort of novelty among star NFL receivers.

Noted draft shark Howie Roseman, the Eagles' vice president, saw Lemon sliding in the draft and pounced on the opportunity. He traded up to the No. 20 spot to grab Lemon ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had planned to take him at No. 21.

Lemon's route-running has been compared to fellow USC alum and current Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, while his tenacity for grabbing the contested catch and refusal to go down without a fight has been compared to Rams wideout Puka Nacua. Barring injury, we see a realistic path for Lemon to clip the 1,000-yard (we're also big on his season over/under prop of 650 yards) mark with six-plus touchdowns. Playing for a high-profile club that is a favorite to win its division doesn't hurt, but Lemon's clearly defined role enhances the value to this position.

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While Love is a great talent, we see his rookie season likely going the way of Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty, last year's No. 6 overall selection. Jeanty's production was limited by poor blocking in an offense that lacked other playmakers. The Cardinals have plenty of other weapons, but quarterback remains a concern and they are likely to be regularly outmatched in the NFC West, which features the Super Bowl-favorite Rams and defending champion Seahawks.

We like the long-term trajectory for Mendoza, but veteran Kirk Cousins is projected to start the season for the Raiders, so the Indiana product might not have a chance to showcase his skills until midway through the season. Tyson is an immense talent but already has a significant injury history and faces serious target competition from established star Chris Olave.

Tate also has an impressive pedigree but is stuck with a rebuilding Titans club and would need Ward to take a step forward in order to put up big numbers. Price is seen as the heir apparent to the departed Kenneth Walker III in Seattle, but the Seahawks have historically preferred a committee approach at running back. While he should excel with his touches and would likely be our second choice in this race, we've planted our proverbial flag on Lemon before the +1200 overlay inevitably plummets.